Ridgefield’s Insurance and Risk Management Committee seeks new members

Ridgefield’s Insurance and Risk Management Committee is currently conducting a search for new members.

Established in 1973, the Insurance & Risk Management Committee performs a vital function for the Town. It’s dual mandate is to provide advice and counsel to the Board of Selectmen with respect to property and casualty insurance issues, including reviewing the Town’s insurance programs and claim’s history, and with respect to broader and myriad potential risk management issues facing the Town.

Individuals with backgrounds in insurance, risk management or law would be excellent candidates. Interested individuals, who are residents of Ridgefield, should contact the committee’s Chairman, Paul Hallahan at PHallahan@lawleyinsurance.com.

Appointments to the committee are made by the Board of Selectmen.