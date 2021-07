H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

All the ministries at First Congregational Church in Ridgefield have come together to make the return of its Bluegrass Coffeehouse a very special event.

On July 11, from 4 to 8 p.m., FCC will welcome members of the church and the community for an evening of music, food, fun and fellowship on the terrace at West Lane and 103 Main St. in town.