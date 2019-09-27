Ridgefield’s Family FaceTime serves 54 families

Mario from Melillo Farms and Liz Goldstone of the Goldstone Family Foundation. Mario from Melillo Farms and Liz Goldstone of the Goldstone Family Foundation. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield’s Family FaceTime serves 54 families 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Family FaceTime’s kicked off night exceeded all expectations providing nutritious and delicious dinners for 54 families.

“We can’t thank Mario and his staff at Melillo Farms enough for all their hard work preparing the meals and helping package everything,” said Kerri Glass of The Goldstone Family Foundation. “The premise behind the program is to get families to unplug from technology for the evening and connect with family over dinner.”

The device free dinner program is sponsored by Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, Insight Counceling and The Goldstone Family Foundation.

The next dinner is Oct. 23 at Parma Market. Families will get a healthy, discounted take out dinner for four and a family game for $30.

Sign up online at https://www.ridgefieldparksandrec.org/home/news/family-facetime.