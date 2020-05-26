Ridgefield’s Connelly family wins recreated image contest, food pantry benefits

The Connelly family won the Democratic Town Committee's recreated image contest with a re-do of the famous shot of the flag being raised over Iwo Jima during World War II.

Sponsored by the Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee (DTC) and hosted on the DTC's website, the Ridgefield Recreated Images Contest generated a total of $4,421 in contributions to benefit the Town of Ridgefield Food Pantry/Emergency Fund.

Running from Monday, April 27, through Friday, May 15, the contest featured six classic American images recreated by Ridgefield residents using only items found in their homes. The public “voted” for their favorite image(s) by contributing to the Ridgefield Food Pantry/Emergency Fund. Contestants donated their efforts to help neighbors in need.

Although the contest has ended, the images can still be viewed at ridgefielddems.net/recreated-images-food-pantry/.

Sean, Tao, Tristen, and Jack Connelly’s recreation of Joe Rosenthal’s famous photo, “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima”, came in first place, raising $1,111 in contributions. The final standings/totals were:

Connelly Family “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima” — $1,111;

Barbara Jennes “Emily Dickinson” — $1,035;

Jessica Mancini “We Can Do It” — $860;

Aimee Berger-Girvalo “Statue of Sybil Ludington” — $780

Susie Buckley “Saturday Evening Post cover” — $345

Carina Borgia-Drake “Hope” — $290

The total raised was $4,421

The needs addressed by the Ridgefield Food Pantry/Emergency Fund are ongoing; find out how to can help by visiting www.ridgefieldct.org/social-services.