Ridgefield's Community Emergency Response team reflects on a pandemic year Alyssa Seidman July 26, 2021 Updated: July 26, 2021 6:16 p.m.
Residents take part in the Office of Emergency Management’s hands-on Super Saturday event on June 19 to learn everything from cribbing to fire suppression, triage and how to set up a pet care location for sheltering. Each student completed 20 hours of training required to become a member of the town’s Community Emergency Response Team, which saw a boost in volunteers during the pandemic.
RIDGEFIELD — In previous years, members of the town’s Community Emergency Response Team joked about what they would do in the event of a pandemic, according to Assistant Director Gerri Lewis. But when the fleeting thought became a calamitous reality last year, CERT sprung into action.
“(It) really wasn’t 100 percent on the radar since the nation’s response to it was not serious (initally),” Lewis recalled, “but we were thinking this could be something big.”