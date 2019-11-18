Ridgefield’s Barn Door to offer free Thanksgiving dinner

Ridgefield customers can eat a free, traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving from 12-3 p.m. at The Barn Door.

The restaurant is located at 37 Ethan Allen Highway in Ridgefield.

Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28, will include turkey and traditional sides. No regular menu items will be served. Drinks will be charged at regular price. Gratuity not included.

For reservations, call 203-493-5038.

For more information on The Barn Door, visit barndoorridgefield.com.