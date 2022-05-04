Ridgefield’s Arts Watch: Here are the arts, cultural events to look forward to in May

The Ridgefield Arts Council presents this monthly column on a roundup of the month’s key arts and culture events in town to celebrate the numerous arts organizations that make Ridgefield’s vibrant and thriving art scene possible and to promote Ridgefield as Connecticut’s first cultural district.
A very happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there. As for those of you still thinking about Mother’s Day plans, there’s plenty to do this weekend. There’s still time to buy tickets for a dinner and a show. Steve Solomon is performing in “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m In Therapy!” at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, May 8. You’re bound to have a rollicking time at this award winning one man show featuring a multi-ethnic dysfunctional family brought to life by Solomon through hilarious impersonations of sundry family members, including the therapist.