RIDGEFIELD — American Legion Post 78, which is preparing for Ridgefield’s Memorial Day parade, requests help from the public to decorate veterans’ graves.

The American Legion’s annual grave decorating detail will take place on the Friday evening before Memorial Day, May 27.

There are over 850 flags that need to be placed on the veterans’ graves.

“This is a huge task and the American Legion relies on help from volunteers, residents, service organizations, Boys & Girl Scouts and anyone who would like to participate,” said Ridgefield resident George Besse, who is commander of the town’s American Legion.

All are invited to lend a hand. Volunteers should report to the American Legion Hall on Friday by 6 p.m. After a very brief instruction on the proper placement of the flags, volunteers will be dispersed into the cemeteries.

In the cemetery, there will be helpers stationed about as informational guides.

The American Legion suggests volunteers bring a large screwdriver or a tool to make a guide hole for the placement of the flags.

“With enough hands, this task is usually completed in an hours’ time,” Besse said.

“We look forward to another good turnout to help honor those who served,” he added.