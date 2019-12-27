Ridgefield’s American Legion Post 78 supports Homes for the Brave

Recently, Ridgefield’s American Legion Post 78 Commander George Besse visited Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport. He presented the nonprofit organization with a check in support of its work with homeless veterans.

Homes for the Brave operates multiple facilities for homeless male and female veterans. It provides housing and services to help homeless individuals return to a productive and meaningful life. In addition to providing food and shelter, the organization also conducts educational programs, vocational training and provides employment services so the veterans can get back into the workforce.

The organization’smotto is “Serving those who served.” For more information, visit HomesForTheBrave.org.