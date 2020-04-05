Ridgefield’s 12 deaths are a reminder, Marconi says

The 12 deaths that Ridgefield now counts from COVID-19 are reminder to protect vulnerable populations in town — and also family — by practicing social distancing, First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

Marconi said there are 100 confirmed cases of CONVID-19 in Ridgefield, speaking Saturday evening around 8:30 in a CTAlert telephone call to homes around town. (Instructions for how to sign up for CTAlert messages are at the end of this message, and are also available on the town’s website ridgefieldct.org.

Here is MArconi’s Saturday evening message:

“This is First Selectman Rudy Marconi with your evening update.

“I want to assure that there are many people working behind the scenes on both assistance and recovery programs at the state and local levels. We are all in this together and we’ll get through this together.

“Health Director Ed Briggs confirms that we now have 100 COVID-19 cases reported, with ages ranging from 2 to 101.

“Sadly, our death toll is now at 12, as we have lost another individual.

“These numbers remind us how diligent we must remain in keeping our most vulnerable populations safe.

“Please continue to isolate as much as possible, practicing social distancing if you must go out. And follow, please follow all the CDC recommendations.

“If you feel you have symptoms of COVID-19, immediately quarantine, and call your primary care provider, who will prescribe a test if needed.

“If you do not have a primary care provider, call Urgent Care at 203-431-4600.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, please, you must stay at home. Ask friends or family or one of the many volunteer organizations for takeout or curbside service. Please quarantine within your home and follow CDC recommendations. You must quarantine within in your home, by following CDC recommendations for how to protect others living in your household.

“The Friends of Ridgefield has announced an assistance program for Ridgefield residents who have lost income due to COVID-19 and need help with rental payment. Details are on town website: ridgefieldct.org

“Stay home, stay safe, and please stay healthy.”

To sign up to receive messages pertaining to Ridgefield, sign up for CTAlert.gov. For those without an email use: noemail@ridgefield.com. Be sure to put the town in the relevant field and check off how you would like to receive the message. Prioritize how to receive your messages or check phone only. CTAlert messages are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday or as needed.