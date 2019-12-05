Ridgefield roadwork causes traffic delays on Danbury Road

Traffic on Danbury Road was backed up in both directions around 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

Construction work at 233 Danbury Road has created traffic delays in both directions on one of Ridgefield’s main corridors during the morning commuting hours of Thursday, Dec. 5.

The work consisted of digging up part of the road right across from the exit of Fox Hill condominium complex on Danbury Road.

The building, which was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission late last year, will have 30 age-restricted units on the three-acre site at 233 Danbury Road, north of the Recreation Center driveway and across from the Fox Hill condominiums.