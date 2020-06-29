Lukas Dapkus, a rising senior at Ridgefield High School organized a toiletry drive on Saturday, June 27 at St. Mary School to benefit the Dorothy Day Hospitality House in Danbury. Ridgefield residents donated nearly 400 pounds of toiletry supplies, including soap, shampoo, razors and toothpaste. The collected supplies will be donated to the Dorothy Day Hospitality House.
