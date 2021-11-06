Ridgefield reverend decries incident at church over Pride-themed flag

RIDGEFIELD — The rector at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is calling on the community to combat hatred after she was condemned by an individual over the church’s Pride-themed sign.
On the morning of Nov. 1, the Rev. Whitney Altopp was walking on the sidewalk between the church’s sanctuary and office building on Main Street when a man came up beside her inquiring about the rainbow sign. The man questioned why the church was promoting pride, but when Altopp tried to explain he hurled an expletive at her, she said.