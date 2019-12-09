Gallo plans new restaurant at former Village Tavern location in Ridgefield

Ridgefield eaters will have a new Main Street restaurant to try out in 2020.

Restaurant owner Raffaele Gallo announced that he will be starting a new business venture “located in the heart of the downtown village” on his Gallo Ristorante Facebook page last week. He confirmed that the new restaurant will be located at 378 Main Street — the former Village Tavern location.

“The new restaurant will offer an innovative menu for lunch, brunch, dinner, and also late night,” the post stated. “The menu will focus on local, fresh food, with an American flair; plus cocktails and craft beers, regular live entertainment, and a late night spot to gather.”

Gallo’s longtime business partner Giuseppe Castellano will join him in opening the new restaurant.

Castellano is Gallo Ristorante’s executive chef.

“Those of you who are familiar with Gallo will be happy to know they will be bringing their same passion and expertise to this new, casual, and lively American-style restaurant,” the Facebook post said.