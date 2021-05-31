Skip to main content
Ridgefield residents revive car parade for Memorial Day

Alyssa Seidman
A Memorial Day car parade organized by local residents drove along Copps Hill Road in Ridgefield. Some 60 cars participated.
RIDGEFIELD — Having discovered that the Main Street Memorial Day parade was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, local residents banded together to once again organize a car parade in observance of the holiday.

“We were all disappointed to find out that this year's Memorial Day parade was canceled, but as soon as we heard the news we knew we had to bring back the Memorial Day car parade,” organizer Brian Armstrong said.

Building on last year’s success in which more than 65 cars participated, Armstrong expected this year’s parade to be bigger and better. “This year we had enough time to start promoting the event earlier, so I’m hoping more people have a chance to participate,” he said.

Some 60 cars drove through town Monday morning as part of the procession, with many decked out with American flags, red, white and blue balloons and other patriotic regalia.

“Last year’s parade was a blast. Everyone was in a great mood, laughing and smiling and enjoying themselves, and the cars all looked great,” Armstrong recalled. “It was fantastic to drive through town and wave to all the people who had come out to watch.”

Participating cars began to line up in the Ridgefield High School parking lot on Monday morning. The parade officially kicked off at 10 a.m. and proceeded south through town, eventually turning up Main Street and concluding at Ballard Park.

All participants were asked to observe normal traffic rules, including stop signs and traffic lights, unless otherwise instructed by police. The parade paused at St. Mary’s Cemetery for a moment of silence to honor fallen veterans.

