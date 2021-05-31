Ridgefield residents revive car parade for Memorial Day Alyssa Seidman May 31, 2021 Updated: May 31, 2021 5:01 p.m.
1 of12
A Memorial Day car parade organized by local residents drove along Copps Hill Road in Ridgefield. Some 60 cars participated.
Scott Mullin / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of12
A Memorial Day car parade organized by local residents drove along Copps Hill Road in Ridgefield. Some 60 cars participated.
Scott Mullin / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12
Flags and other patriotic regalia decorated cars that participated in the Memorial Day car parade as it drove along Copps Hill Road in Ridgefield.
Scott Mullin / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of12
A Memorial Day car parade organized by local residents drove along Copps Hill Road in Ridgefield. Some 60 cars participated.
Scott Mullin / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12
A Memorial Day car parade organized by local residents drove along Copps Hill Road in Ridgefield. Some 60 cars participated.
Scott Mullin / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of12
Flags and other patriotic regalia decorated cars that participated in the Memorial Day car parade as it drove along Copps Hill Road in Ridgefield.
Scott Mullin / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12
A Memorial Day car parade organized by local residents drove along Copps Hill Road in Ridgefield. Some 60 cars participated.
Scott Mullin / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of12
A Memorial Day car parade organized by local residents drove along Copps Hill Road in Ridgefield. Some 60 cars participated.
Scott Mullin / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
12 of12
RIDGEFIELD — Having discovered that the Main Street Memorial Day parade was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, local residents banded together to once again organize a car parade in observance of the holiday.
“We were all disappointed to find out that this year's Memorial Day parade was canceled, but as soon as we heard the news we knew we had to bring back the Memorial Day car parade,” organizer Brian Armstrong said.