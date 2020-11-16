Ridgefield residents’ house damaged by Sunday, Monday storm

Wally Simon’s, and another resident he lives with’s house in Ridgefield "took some bad damage" during the storm Sunday night Nov. 15 into Monday morning Nov. 16, according to an e-mail with the above photo Simon e-mailed to The Ridgefield Press Monday morning.