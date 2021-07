RIDGEFIELD — Someone from Ridgefield hit it big Monday after playing the Powerball.

The winner, who has not been identified, won $100,000 on a lottery ticket they bought at the Ridgefield Liquor Shop on Danbury Road, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

Ken Wippermann, the shop’s owner, said it’s “nice” to see someone win.

“I think it’s great — I just wish I knew who won,” he said.

The recent Powerball winner is the shop’s second winning lottery ticket. Wippermann said there was a $100,000 cash lotto winner at the store a few years ago.