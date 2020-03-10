Ridgefield resident honored for nursing

Mary Ellen Doherty

A nursing professor at Western Connecticut State University will be inducted as a fellow in the American College of Nurse-Midwives this spring.

Mary Ellen Doherty, a Ridgefield resident, has taught at the university since 2008 and has years of clinical experience as a certified nurse-midwife, maternal-child clinical nurse specialist, family nurse practitioner, childbirth educator and expert witness for the legal system. She has published two research books about nurses in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“This honor means the world to me and I still can’t believe it,” Doherty said in a statement. “I keep pinching myself that it is not a dream.”

The American College of Nurse-Midwives is the professional association that represents certified nurse-midwives and certified midwives, according to its website. The fellowship goes to midwives who have been leaders within the association and showed clinical excellence and other achievements, the website said.

Doherty will be inducted at the 65th ACNM Annual Meeting and Exhibition, held May 29 through June 2 in Austin, Texas.