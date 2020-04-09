Ridgefield resident honored for contributions to psychology

Ridgefield resident John C. Scott, Ph.D., was honored with the Distinguished Professional Contributions Award from the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP). The award is given in recognition of a lifetime of outstanding contributions to the practice of industrial and organizational (I-O) psychology.

Dr. Scott has made a lasting impression on the practice of I-O psychology throughout his notable career. Through numerous books, presentations and workshops, he has distinguished himself with seminal works on assessment, selection and program evaluation. These efforts have widely contributed to the knowledge of professional colleagues, HR professionals and the business community at large.

As a founding partner of the Darien-based firm, APTMetrics, he has provided consulting services to a wide range of organizations with a focus on delivering innovative, evidence-based solutions for complex HR challenges. Through his service as the IOP Journal editor and in numerous leadership roles, he has influenced how SIOP creates and disseminates professional knowledge. Dr. Scott also was key to establishing the SIOP — United Nations relationship which has become a well-established partnership and allows SIOP to directly contribute to the UN’s agenda.