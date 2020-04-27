Ridgefield resident creates t-shirts to benefit local food banks

What began as an idea for an entrepreneurship class at the University of Richmond has become a reality for Margaux Kelley.

After being sent home mid-semester from her college, Kelley’s business plans pivoted in response to the virus and its impact on her surrounding community. The result is the launch of the t-shirt brand “Be APart. Stay APart,” created to support social distancing measures.

“When Coronavirus began to impact my town, one close to the NYC epi-center, I knew I wanted to be a part of making a difference and help support keeping everyone healthy and happy,” said Kelley. “Having a sister who returned from Madrid in March, and close friends who are immunocompromised, this project took on a special meaning for me. The message of this t-shirt is that even though we cannot be physically close right now, we are all in this together and will come out of this a stronger community.”

Additionally moved by the fact that Danbury’s food banks ran out the week of schools’ scheduled spring break when meals were not distributed as well as ongoing food insecurity, Kelley will donate all profits from the t-shirts to Danbury and local food banks.

Working in conjunction with local business Custom T’s and More, T-shirts are high quality, unisex, and will be available quickly. To purchase and become a part of the Be APart community, t-shirts may be ordered at at https://customtsnmore.com/stayapart/shop/home.