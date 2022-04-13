The board of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has awarded its prestigious fellowship to a diverse group of 180 individuals across 51 fields. Among them is photographer Gary Burnley, of Ridgefield.
Chosen from a rigorous application and peer-review process — which this year included almost 2,500 applicants — the 2022 fellows were appointed on the basis of prior achievement and exceptional promise, according to a release. Burnley sits alongside 12 other photographers from across the nation who were selected for the award.