Ridgefield resident appointed to Make-A-Wish Connecticut Board of Directors

Bridget Mazzio-Colabella Bridget Mazzio-Colabella Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield resident appointed to Make-A-Wish Connecticut Board of Directors 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Make-A-Wish Connecticut has announced Ridgefield resident Bridget Mazzio-Colabella has joined its board of directors.

Mazzio-Colabella was born and raised in Chicago, Ill., and studied business administration at North Central College. She moved to Connecticut in 2017 with an extensive background in the credit card processing industry, from working at small start-ups to large corporations (Discover Card). Her expertise is in technical partnership development and sales.

Colabella has a keen interest in volunteering and philanthropy, and dedicates her free time to a healthy lifestyle, which includes running and spin classes, an announcement said. She has a passion for cooking, wine, travel and spending time with her husband Dominick and four amazing kids.

“We are thrilled to have Bridget join our team,” said Make-A-Wish Connecticut President and CEO Pam Keough. “She is a roll-up-her-sleeves, hands-on volunteer. Her business acumen and event planning experience will help us elevate our events to a new level, helping us grow revenue and event attendance.”