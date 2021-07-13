Ridgefield resident aims to bring 'new perspective' to Housatonic Habitat for Humanity

RIDGEFIELD — A resident with “deep roots” in the community is bringing her altruistic expertise to Housatonic Habitat for Humanity as its new executive director. The organization builds affordable homes for working families in more than 15 towns across western Connecticut.
Diana Arfine, 56, was named to the top spot on July 1 after strengthening Housatonic’s ReStore operations during the pandemic. She began volunteering at the Danbury-based facility in July 2020 and by October was asked to become its manager.