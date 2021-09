RIDGEFIELD — State Sen. Will Haskel, D-Westport, and state Reps. Aimee Berger-Girvalo, D-Ridgefield, and Kenneth Gucker, D-Danbury, spoke Sept, 8 at a town hall hosted by the Ridgefield Library.

They discussed the bipartisan state budget, which for the first time in 75 years puts $63 million toward Connecticut’s unfunded pension liability, supporting health care providers, clean slate “second chance” legislation, COVID relief for small businesses, transportation improvements and more.