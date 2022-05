RIDGEFIELD — The town has taken down dead trees along Main Street as part of an ongoing downtown face-lift.

After studying numerous trees along Main Street, the tree warden, state arborist and landscape architects determined that nine were “dangerous,” according to an announcement from the town.

“After a critical meeting with the CT State DOT, we determined that several trees are threatening the safety of Main Street,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said in a statement. “The Main Street construction is a wonderful opportunity to take down dangerous trees and replace them with a beautiful native species. The tree work will help beautify the street, comply with the State's requirements, and improve safety.”

This comes as the town works on the second phase of its $4 million realignment of Main Street. The project, which is paid for through 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds, is meant to improve traffic flow.

Included in the project is dedicated turning lanes and an electrified crosswalk, in addition to plantings and the new trees. Construction on the second phase was scheduled to start April 23.

The first phase was completed last year and included the installation of a new transformer and utility work.

Four trees were declared dead and placed in front of Interiors and Designs by Ursula's, the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, Silver Lining Consignments and the Ridgefield Library. Five other trees are in poor condition.

Ridgefield planned to clear and replace each tree with one of “similar caliber” that is native to the area, according to the town. The work was expected to be completed by Friday.

After that, work will continue to realign the intersection at Prospect Street, Main Street, and the CVS Parking Lot. All work will occur during evening hours to help reduce daytime traffic.

Local officials are working with the state to ensure the “project timelines meet the needs of downtown merchants and residents,” the town said. Officials meet bi-weekly and plan to provide updates to the community.