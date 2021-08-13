Ridgefield reinstates indoor mask mandate

RIDGEFIELD — Town officials announced Friday that residents will have to mask up in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Ridgefield joins the neighboring communities of Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, New Fairfield and Redding in issuing an indoor mask mandate. On Friday, town leaders from the Danbury area met virtually to discuss if they should follow in the city’s footsteps. Danbury officials started requiring masks in indoor settings last Sunday.