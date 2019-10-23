Ridgefield registrars office open extra hours Oct. 29

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield registrars office open extra hours Oct. 29 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The registrars of voters office will be open Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 9 to 8.

If you are not a registered voter and want to vote in the Nov. 5 municipal election, the registrars office recommends you come to register in advance of Election Day, so you can vote in your regular polling location. This will be the most time-efficient way to participate in the election process.

Are you registered to vote? Where is your polling place location? Find out at ridgefieldct.org, go to Registrar Office under departments, than click on Am I Registered?.

If any questions, call the registrars at 431-2771 or 431-2772.