Ridgefield reduces tax rate using portion of American Rescue Plan funds

RIDGEFIELD — The Board of Finance this week codified a provision in this year’s budget that reduces the tax rate from 1.7 percent to 0.3 percent. The reduction was made possible through use of the town’s American Rescue Plan monies, which initially totaled roughly $7.4 million.
About $1.5 million of the federal stimulus was used to replace revenue that Ridgefield missed out on due to the pandemic, Board Chairman Dave Ulmer said at Tuesday’s meeting. With the offset, residents will only see a 0.3 percent increase on their taxes.