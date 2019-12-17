  • Ridgefield Realtors “Rang the Bell” for the Salvation Army at numerous locations throughout town rhis past weekend. The Realtors collected over $1,400 to help Ridgefield neighbors in need. Ninety percent (90%) of all funds collected goes directly to Ridgefield Social Services. Pictured above: Realtor Art Meyer spreading cheer at the Holiday Stroll. Photo: Contributed Photo

    Ridgefield Realtors “Rang the Bell” for the Salvation Army at numerous locations throughout town rhis past weekend. The Realtors collected over $1,400 to help Ridgefield neighbors in need. Ninety percent (90%) of all funds collected goes directly to Ridgefield Social Services. Pictured above: Realtor Art Meyer spreading cheer at the Holiday Stroll.

