Ridgefield realtors ring the Salvation Army bell for neighbors in need
Published
Ridgefield Realtors “Rang the Bell” for the Salvation Army at numerous locations throughout town rhis past weekend. The Realtors collected over $1,400 to help Ridgefield neighbors in need. Ninety percent (90%) of all funds collected goes directly to Ridgefield Social Services. Pictured above: Realtor Art Meyer spreading cheer at the Holiday Stroll.
Ridgefield Realtors “Rang the Bell” for the Salvation Army at numerous locations throughout town rhis past weekend. The Realtors collected over $1,400 to help Ridgefield neighbors in need. Ninety percent
Ridgefield Realtors “Rang the Bell” for the Salvation Army at numerous locations throughout town rhis past weekend. The Realtors collected over $1,400 to help Ridgefield neighbors in need. Ninety percent (90%) of all funds collected goes directly to Ridgefield Social Services. Pictured above: Realtor Art Meyer spreading cheer at the Holiday Stroll.
Ridgefield Realtors “Rang the Bell” for the Salvation Army at numerous locations throughout town rhis past weekend. The Realtors collected over $1,400 to help Ridgefield neighbors in need. Ninety percent