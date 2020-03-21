Ridgefield readies for ‘surge’ in COVID-19 cases

Trying to limit the impact in town of an expected “surge” in COVID-19 cases — Connecticut has 194 confirmed cases as of Friday evening — Ridgefield’s office of emergency management urged hikers and walkers to keep a 10-foot separation from other people they see outdoors.

While awaiting some test results, Ridgefield’s number of known COVID-19 cases was at zero Friday afternoon, town officials said, following the death Wednesday of an 88-year-old who had been under treatment for the disease at Danbury Hospital, and had lived at the Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings assisted living complex in town. As of Friday evening he was one of four Connecticut residents to die form COVID-19.

The statement issued Saturday morning, March 21, by Ridgefield’s Office of Emergency Management said:

As we prepare for the inevitable surge in COVID-19 cases, we can’t stress enough how important it is to practice social distancing. This is the only tool we have in our toolbox. Please adhere to the signs we have posted at our parks and sports locations. We need your help to protect yourselves and your families. Remember, you may not be or get sick, but you can still be a carrier and infect others. This applies to all age groups. We are counting on every single Ridgefielder to do their part to help. As we anticipate this to become a much more serious issue, all of us can do this together:

Here are our updates:

The Governor has issued a stay home, stay safe directive.

Per Governor Lamont’s directive, all non-essential functions in Connecticut should suspend in-person operations beginning Monday, March 23 at 8 PM. This excludes any entity providing essential services or functions, such as healthcare, food service, law enforcement, gas stations and similar services.

Day care centers are to remain open for first responders. Please do not put your children in childcare unless it is absolutely essential.

Danbury Hospital has published the following number for individuals who are experiencing symptoms (Line open between 8AM and 6PM, seven days a week): Danbury Hospital: 888-667-9262.

Meals on Wheels, restaurants doing take out and grocery stores will continue to operate as an essential service.

A wide based request for personal protective equipment has been issued. If any non-essential businesses have protective gear for our first responders, please contact 203-431-2724—the Ridgefield Fire Department non-emergency line.

All elective hospital procedures will be delayed by Governor’s declaration.

Currently twenty alternate testing sites have been added in the State.

All playgrounds, basketball courts, pickle ball courts, tennis courts and ball fields are closed.

Go to CTAlert.gov to sign up for our Ridgefield telephone messages. If you do not have an email for the required field use: noemail@ridgefield.com

Federal government has extended the tax filing until July 15, 2020.

The State Department of Revenue services has extended its filing deadline to July 15.

Ridgefield will remain operational, but all town offices are closed to the public.

The Red Cross is setting up a blood drive at Yanity Gym on April 2 and April 9 to offset the shortage.

Tick season is particularly bad this year due to the warm winter. Practice best methods regularly.

Walkers and Hikers: Maintain all protocols: (Do not touch any hard surfaces, leave your car and return directly to your car. Maintain a ten-foot separation. Check CDC guidelines) Remember, even then you are at risk.

A video stream with town updates is available at www.ridgefieldct.org and click on the red banner. Or watch on Chanel 24 Comcast.

Say home, stay safe. For all emergencies, dial 911.

For accurate information:

Town of Ridgefield Official Site: ridgefieldct.org

Center For Disease Control: (CDC): www.cdc.gov

Connecticut’s Official State Site: www.ct.gov

Town of Ridgefield Office of Emergency Management Social Media: Facebook: Ridgefield oem

Ridgefield Public Schools: www.ridgefield.org

Call: 2-1-1 for COVID-19 update

For people experiencing symptoms call: Danbury Hospital: 888-667-9262

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure: fever, cough, shortness of breath. If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 consult your medical provider.