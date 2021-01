RIDGEFIELD — Even a pandemic cannot stop librarians from delivering services to their patrons.

On Feb. 6, public libraries throughout Connecticut and country will celebrate the 10th annual Take Your Child to the Library Day with free, safe events and activities for children and families. The event launched in Connecticut in 2011 and has since grown to more than 1,300 participating libraries from 49 states and five countries.

Ridgefield Library has participated in the event for the past nine years.

Libraries serve a large purpose in children’s lives, not just on Take the Library to Your Child week, Ridgefield Library Director Brenda McKinley said.

“Early literacy is a key thing that public libraries do really in helping prepare kids before they’re going off into the public schools,” she said. “It’s a fun program, I think we’ve done a lot of fun things over the years but I think it’s important to highlight this addition that libraries have.”

Created by Waterford children’s librarian Nadine Lipman, Take Your Child to the Library Day was developed to encourage families everywhere to take their children to their local libraries and spotlight libraries as vital community resources that enrich, educate and entertain.

It’s supported by the Connecticut Library Consortium and endorsed by the Association for Library Service to Children, which is a division of the American Library Association.

But of course, the pandemic has changed the annual celebration and so libraries created a twist on the original idea.

“We’re doing the Take the Library to your Child approach because we have very limited opening right now because of COVID restrictions,” McKinley said.

Ridgefield patrons can use their library card to register online to pick up a book bundle, which includes 10 picture books and coloring sheets. The bundles are available beginning Monday. McKinley said the book bundle idea was added in December to the other virtual programs staff planned.

“We’ll have book bundles specifically geared to children with some fun things in there and we have a library mascot that the kids vote for every year,” McKinley said.

While she says it’s tough with the celebration being so different, the library still wanted to recognize the event and luckily the state allowed for it to take place in a certain way. She added that working through the pandemic shows the innovation that they have to do to still offer some programs.

Throughout the state, Take the Library to Your Child will be a week of activities that will include virtual programs, outdoor fun, and take-and-make kits to pick up at the library so families can get crafty at home.

Brookfield Library is offering grab-and-go crafts and Monroe’s Edith Wheeler Memorial Library is hosting a virtual program about animals.

Anyone who checks out a book at Danbury Library on Friday will get a treat bag while supplies last.

Newtown’s C.H. Booth Library will host a timed Lego challenge where families will build a character or scene from a favorite book using only the Legos in their buckets. Families can be up to five people and must register, as well as wear masks. Prizes will be awarded immediately after the competition. Young Adult Library volunteers will be on hand to supervise the socially distanced activity in several areas of the library.

“If you want your children to become thoughtful, engaged citizens, start by bringing them to the library - on Take Your Child to the Library Day or any,” day.said Jennifer Keohane, Connecticut Library Consortium’s executive director. “If your local library building is currently closed for in-person visits, they are still offering wonderful services for all ages. Take advantage of curbside pickup, digital materials, and virtual programs. It won’t be long before all library doors are back open and full services restored.”

