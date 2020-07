Ridgefield property transfers: June 30-July 6

Twelve properties worth a total of $7,561,630 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from June 30 to July 6. Those Ridgefield property transfers include:

63 Great Hill Road: Salvatore and Barbara Pace to Michael and Jennifer Kelly, $870,000.

4 Old Oscaleta Road: Jason Patrick and Lekha Menon to Paul Schlacter and Laura Terry, $675,000.

1 Nettle Lane: Kathryn Scott to Joseph and Mariko Yoo, $212,000.

7 Eleven Levels Road: Michael Renck and Rosalva Nunez to Varadharajan and Sangeetha Basker, $1,060,000.

35 Cooper Road: James Black and Nannette Begovich to Jessica Solomon, $455,000.

95 Ridgewood Road: Estate of Eugene Gentile to Kevin and Caitlyn Bertoncin, $470,000.

238B Mountain Road: Neal and Linda Hicks to Robin Gilman, $819,000.

114 Ramapoo Road: Alice Hayes to Jared Bardugone and Matthew Morrison, $410,000.

233 Danbury Road Unit A304: CGP at Danbury LLC to Angelina Capocci, $360,294.

233 Danbury Road Unit A203: CGP at Danbury LLC to Frank and Maureen Matuszewski, $475,336.

93 Ramapoo Road: David and Diane Brautigam to Francis Ruth and Alice Hayes, $465,000.

90 Spectacle Lane: Colleen Flaherty to Seth and Katie Thomson, $1,290,000.