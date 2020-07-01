Ridgefield property transfers: June 22-29
Fourteen properties worth a total of $13,640,717 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from June 22 to June 29, 2020. Those Ridgefield property transfers include:
390 West Mountain Road: Brett and Pamela West to RGB 390 WM LLC, $2,490,000.
7 Wilton Road West: Estate of Katherine Bozzi to Jason Pastuzyn and Amanda DiGiacomo, $205,470.
111 Spring Valley Road: Robert Luzzi to 111 Spring Valley Road LLC, $4,097,500.
18 Whitewood Hollow Court: Gary and Denise Brown to Kimberly and Robert Murray, $850,000.
36 Ramapoo Road: Rolf Almgren to CV Building Concepts Inc., $265,000.
233 Danbury Road, Unit A309: CGP at Danbury Road LLC to Robert and Barbara Baughman, $354,880.
118 Blackman Road: Christopher and Danielle Foley to Michael and Sara Circelli, $860,000.
120 Prospect Street #34: Martha Romanielo to Nancy Tine, $400,000.
509 Main Street, Unit 1: 509 Main Street LLC to Delbert Auray Jr, $1,418,000.
600 Barrack Hill Road: Motrya Kokoris to Maya Gat and Tarkan Dinckan, $525,000.
32 High Ridge Avenue: Christopher Brown to Raymond and Natalie Gizzi, $489,500.
233 Danbury Road, Unit A306: CGP at Danbury Road LLC to Angelina Dicine, $255,367.
154 Oscaleta Road: Carl and Donna Warren to Benjamin and Hiroko Cole, $1,050,000.
19 Prospect Ridge #57: Marnie Rubin to Sean Matos and Laura Richards, $380,000.