Ridgefield property transfers: July 7-13

Seven properties worth a total of $4,150,000 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from July 7 to July 13, 2020.

542 Bennetts Farm Road: Patrick and Laura Danner to Jacqueline Johansen, $419,500.

50 Armand Road: Erik and Meg Snyder to Brian and Alma Silston, $790,000.

108 Rising Ridge Road: Seth and Katie Thomson to Douglas Szep and Kathrine Parry, $760,000.

255 Ridgebury Road: Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. to Andrew and Kathleen Knoblauch, $460,000.

35 Cooper Road (re-recording): John Black and Nannette Begovich to Jessica Solomon, $455,000.

562 Branchville Road: Karen Finn to Joanna Nevins, $287,000.

194 Old Stagecoach Road: Timothy Greisinger to Jonathan and Stacey Wanicur, $979,000.