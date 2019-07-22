Four million-dollar homes sold in Ridgefield

Fifteen houses worth a total of $13,561,020 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from July 12 to July 22. Ridgefield property transfers include:

205 Old Stagecoach Road: Roger Woellhof to Emily Santella of Sky Top Road, July 12, $425,000.

99 Barry Avenue: Trust of Nancy Montanari of Rockwell Road to Sturges Brothers Inc. of Bailey Avenue, July 12, $1,570,000.

184 Peaceable Ridge Road: Richard Karlriess to Erik and Michele Wickman of White Plains, N.Y., July 12, $930,000.

Canterbury Lane (Lot 2): Melinda Luke of Bridgewater to Stuart and Christina Millar of Chestnut Hill Road, July 12, $517,000.

66 Harvey Road: Mariusz and Agnieszka Sabath of Geneva, Switzerland, to Won Hyun Park, July 15, $660,000.

23 Pinecrest Drive: Nancy O’Daniell of Daniel Island, S.C., to John and Janet Hathaway, July 15, $515,000.

543 Main Street: Gevada Realty Holdings LLC. of Naples, Fla., to Antonio and Susan Fernandez of Old Washington Road, July 16, $1,535,000.

131 New Road: Nichola and Elizabeth Strange to Jeffrey and Marisa Zullo of Ardsley, N.Y., July 16, $870,000.

58 Holmes Road: Sean McKinnley and Siobhan Doyle-McKinnley to Michael and Lindsay Grenert of McKinney, Texas, July 16, $865,000.

19 Rowland Lane: Kevin and Laura Davis to Donna Golf of Waccabuc, N.Y., July 16, $705,000.

62 Mopus Bridge Road: Eduardo Carvalho and Carey Johnson to Sara Klymowsky and Justin Clapper of North Salem, N.Y., July 17, $1,399,000.

58 Split Level Road: 58 Split Level Road LLC of Powderhorn Drive to Patrick and Lauren Buckley, July 17, $528,020.

67 Holmes Road: Estate of James Featherstone of Dallas, Texas, to Hong Wang and Zongliang Mu, July 17, $570,000.

15 Memory Lane: Richard and Patrcia Padgett of Whipstick Road to Peter and Christine Johnsmeyer, July 19, $647,000.

111 High Ridge Avenue: Mohammed-Sherief Bakr of Independence, Ohio, to Holly and Andrew McClellan, July 19, $1,825,000.