Ridgefield program has over 78 courses available

Staff
Alayne Vlachos, 84, of South Salem, N.Y., reads her piece in a previous writing class in Ridgefield, Connecticut. The Ridgefield Continuing Education program has over 78 courses available for people. The courses include writing, exercise such as Full Body Strength, and Cardio Workout, and technology such as Word, Powerpoint, Excel, Wix websites, Google Documents, and Photoshop Elements.

Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Spend some of your time this winter learning something new to enhance a hobby or your skills and reach personal and self-improvement goals from the safety and convenience of your own home or office. The winter 2021 Continuing Education program has been redesigned to provide over 78 (plus multiple sections) illuminating, invigorating, and enjoyable courses, taught by experienced instructors, using live, interactive, online platforms, primarily via the Zoom application.

Some of the new classes include: Full Body Strength and Cardio Workout, Dance Toning and Stretch, Tai Chi Chuan, Pilates Fusion, Western Music History, Pet and Animal Portraiture, Ridgefield History 1640 - 1743 (The Dutch, the English, the Indians and the Deeds), Three British Queens (Elizabeth I, Mary Queen of Scots, and Victoria), The English Civil War through the Glorious Revolution, World War II and Its Aftermath in Europe, The Six Mitford Sisters and World War II, Gardening Advice Series, Italian Wedding Soup, Mexican Mole Verde with Chicken and Vegetables, Torta di Ricotta, and British Scones and The Crown Castles Tour of Britain.

Technology classes include Windows, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, eBay, Social Media, LinkedIn, iPad, iPhone, Photoshop Elements, Wix Websites, Windows 10, Cyber Security, and Google Docs. Other classes include Writing a Novel or Short Story, Voice Overs, Elder Law, Digital Photography, The Art of Photo Composition, People and Places Photography, iPhone Photography, Resume Assistance, Job Search and Interview Techniques, Home Staging, Contract Bridge, SAT Prep, Yoga, Tai Chi Form, Tai Chi Exercises, Barre-Lates, Fit and Tight, Ballroom and Swing, Languages (French, Italian, and Spanish), Bridge, Drawing, Beginning Genealogy, French and German Genealogy, and more.

Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org/ for more information or phone 203-431-2812.