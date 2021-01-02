Ridgefield program has over 78 courses available

Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Spend some of your time this winter learning something new to enhance a hobby or your skills and reach personal and self-improvement goals from the safety and convenience of your own home or office. The winter 2021 Continuing Education program has been redesigned to provide over 78 (plus multiple sections) illuminating, invigorating, and enjoyable courses, taught by experienced instructors, using live, interactive, online platforms, primarily via the Zoom application.

Some of the new classes include: Full Body Strength and Cardio Workout, Dance Toning and Stretch, Tai Chi Chuan, Pilates Fusion, Western Music History, Pet and Animal Portraiture, Ridgefield History 1640 - 1743 (The Dutch, the English, the Indians and the Deeds), Three British Queens (Elizabeth I, Mary Queen of Scots, and Victoria), The English Civil War through the Glorious Revolution, World War II and Its Aftermath in Europe, The Six Mitford Sisters and World War II, Gardening Advice Series, Italian Wedding Soup, Mexican Mole Verde with Chicken and Vegetables, Torta di Ricotta, and British Scones and The Crown Castles Tour of Britain.