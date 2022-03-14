Ridgefield production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ parallels current events, including Ukraine
Brett Stoelker plays Jesus in ACT of CT's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar."
RIDGEFIELD — A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut’s highly-anticipated production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” is “not the same old ‘Superstar’” audiences know and love, according to Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine.
The timeless rock opera follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. It is one of the most widely-produced musicals, having been revived, re-imagined and re-conceived hundreds of times since premiering on Broadway in 1971.