Ridgefield Republicans will have a primary on Sept. 10. Six candidates have qualified for the Board of Education race in the town's upcoming municipal election.

Ridgefield Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti confirmed Tuesday that there will be a Republican primary this fall for five open Board of Education seats.

Lionetti told The Press that petitioning candidates Bryan Ward and Darrin McGuire received enough votes to push forward a Sept. 10 primary in Ridgefield.

Ward received 333 signatures. Write-in candidates from the petitioning party must receive 292 signatures — 5 percent of the total registered Republicans in Ridgefeld — to qualify.

Ward shared a petition with Bob Cousins, who is running for the Zoning Board of Appeals.

McGuire received 307 signatures, beating the state requirement by 15 names.

McGuire had 56 rejected signatures, with one clerical error, according to Lionetti.

Ward had 27 rejected signatures on his petition.

The two petitioning candidates will race against Sean McEvoy, Liz Floegel, Robert Ceccarini, and Rachel Ruggerri in the primary.

Registered Republicans can vote from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at East Ridge and Scotts Ridge middle schools and Yanity gym.