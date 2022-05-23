Ridgefield prepares for Memorial Day parade: ‘If you're not watching the parade, you're in the parade’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
RIDGEFIELD — Town resident Bob Beutel describes his involvement with Ridgefield’s Memorial Day Parade in three stages of his life.
“In stage one, I was watching and enjoying the parade when our three boys — Bryan, Mark and Chris, were babies,” he said. “In stage two, I marched as a Boy Scout Cubmaster and as a coach for the various sports teams. In stage three, I have the distinct honor and privilege of serving as the parade coordinator.”