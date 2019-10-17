Ridgefield police to collect vape cartridges at drug take back event

The Ridgefield Police Department, in partnership with the Ridgefield Prevention Council, will host a prescription drug take-back event at Rite Aid Pharmacy on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the first time in the event’s history, the department will take empty vape cartridges and dispose of them.

The goal of the event is to promote the proper disposal of prescription medications.

According to a Ridgefield police press release, drugs that languish in medicine cabinets create a public health and safety concern because they are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

The collection service is free and completely anonymous. All drugs collected are brought to an incineration facility for destruction. Ridgefield Police Department offers assist with the destruction.

Platt reminded the community the department has a drug take-back box located in the front lobby of its headquarters at 76 East Ridge Road.

This take back box is available to the public 24 hours a day and 365 days of the year, he said. It is also completely anonymous.