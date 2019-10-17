Ridgefield police to host annual Halloween event

The Ridgefield Police Department will host the annual children’s Halloween Party at the Lounsbury House on Main Streeet from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday Oct. 31. This event is intended for children up to 12 years of age.

The party is planned and organized by Ridgefield police officers and Ridgefield teens from the Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield and the Ridgefield Youth Commission.

Included in the festivities will be candy, glow necklaces, a balloon twister, music and a gypsy fortuneteller. The Lounsbury House will be decorated and a handful of town organizations will be taking part in a trunk or treat in the front of the building. This is a free event and a good time is sure to be had by all.

The police department would like to thank Party Depot, Bach to Rock music school, the Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, and the staff at the Lounsbury House for their continued support of this event.