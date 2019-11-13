Ridgefield police to host ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ toy drive during Holiday Stroll

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield police to host ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ toy drive during Holiday Stroll 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association and the Marine Corps League will host their annual “Stuff a Cruiser” toy drive in front of The Toy Chest on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event organizers will be collecting new, unwrapped toys, which will be donated through Toys for Tots.

The Toy Chest, located at 441 Main Street, will also offer 10% off on all toys purchased for the drive outside.

For more information, call 203-431-9227.