Ridgefield police to host ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ toy drive during Holiday Stroll
The Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association and the Marine Corps League will host their annual “Stuff a Cruiser” toy drive in front of The Toy Chest on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event organizers will be collecting new, unwrapped toys, which will be donated through Toys for Tots.
The Toy Chest, located at 441 Main Street, will also offer 10% off on all toys purchased for the drive outside.
For more information, call 203-431-9227.
