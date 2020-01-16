Ridgefield police to host Citizen Police Academy in February

The Ridgefield Police Department will host its annual Citizen Police Academy this winter, with the goal of connecting the community and the police.

The Citizen Police Academy will educate participants about various aspects of police work. Participants will gain insight into how their police department works and provides services to the community.

Some of the content that will be covered is Crime Scene Investigation, K9 unit, firearms, TASER, speed enforcement, DUI enforcement, search and seizure, and department history.

The academy will begin Tuesday, Feb. 11, and will meet every Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. for eight weeks. It will be held at police headquarters located at 76 East Ridge Road.

Applicants must be a minimum of eighteen years old at the time of application and should live or work in Ridgefield.

To apply,or click on this link: https://www.ridgefieldct.org/citizen_police_academy_form.….

Drop off or mail the completed application to: Ridgefield Police Department, 76 East Ridge Rd. Ridgefield, CT, 06877.

Send any questions to Captain Shawn Platt at rpddot@ridgefieldct.org.