Ridgefield police seek information on stolen vehicles, rummaged cars

Police are seeking information concerning vehicle thefts in Ridgefield and in Wilton. Dirt bikes were stolen from Ridgeifled early in the morning of Thursday, May 21, cars in driveways were rumaged through as well, and a vehcile stolen in Wilton was found.

“During the early morning hours on 5/21/20, two dirt bikes were stolen from a residence in the West Mountain Road area,” Ridgefield Police reported Thrusday. “Also, multiple vehicles were rummaged through in the Barry Avenue and Florida Hill Road area. A stolen vehicle from Wilton was recovered on Florida Hill Road as well.

“We urge all residents to continue to be diligent with securing your vehicles and removing your personal effects,” Police said.

“If anyone has any information or video footage pertaining to these crimes, please contact the Ridgefield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 431-2794 or the confidential tip line at (203)431-2345.”