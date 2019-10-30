Ridgefield police report two cars stolen from Conley Court

Two cars were stolen from a Conley Court home during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Ridgefield police Capt. Shawn Platt said that one car was a red Ford Focus, which was recovered abandoned in Bridgeport.

The second was a gray Toyota Sequoia, Platt said, which has not been recovered.

Both vehicles were unlocked with the keys inside.

Three other cars were also entered at the Fox Hill condominiums that same night. The condos sit just south of Conley Court, where the other two cars were stolen.

Two of the cars rummaged through were unlocked, and all three had wallets taken from them, Platt said. There was no sign of forced entry.

A credit card taken from one of the vehicles was used in Bridgeport, Platt said.

There have been six cars stolen from Ridgefield homes in 2019.

In the summer, a car was stolen from an Abbott Road residence. Earlier in the year, a car was stolen from Casagmo. Most recently, a car was stolen from Prospect Street in October.

Anyone who has any information regarding these cases is asked to contact the Ridgefield Police Department at 203-438-6531.