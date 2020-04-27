Ridgefield police report four cars stolen early Sunday morning

Following a rash of car thefts early Sunday morning, the Ridgefield Police Department is urging residents to take precautionary measures.

Below is a press release that the police department issued earlier today:

“Over the past few weeks throughout the State of Connecticut there has been an increase in stolen motor vehicle complaints. This trend is now being seen in the Ridgefield Community.

During the early morning hours on 4/26/20, (4) four motor vehicles were stolen from residences in the Lafayette and Barry Avenue areas in Ridgefield. The targeted vehicles were not secured [and had the] key or fob inside the vehicle.

We urge all residents to continue to be diligent with securing your vehicles and removing your personal [belongings, including keys or fobs] overnight. We will continue to remind folks through our Facebook page nightly.

If anyone has any information or video footage pertaining to these crimes, please contact the Ridgefield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 431-2794 or the confidential tip line at (203) 431-2345.”