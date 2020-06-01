Ridgefield police looking into four vehicle thefts

Vehicles left unlocked with keys or fobs in them continue to be targeted by can thieves.

Four cars were stolen in “the early morning hours” Sunday, May 31, in Ridgefield, from Island Hill Avenue., Hunter Lane, Jefferson Drive, and Prospect Street, according to police.

“The targeted vehicles were not secured with the key or fob inside the vehicle,” Ridgefield Police Capt, Shawn Platt said Monday. “While most of the past stolen vehicles have been recovered after a short time, we continue to urge all residents to be diligent with securing your vehicles and removing your personal effects overnight.

“If anyone has any information or video footage pertaining to these crimes, please contact the Ridgefield Police Detective Bureau at (203)431-2794 or the confidential tip line at (203)431-2345.”