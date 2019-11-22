Ridgefield police join Click it or Ticket campaign Nov. 25 through Dec. 2

This holiday season, click it or ticket — driving during the day or at night.

The Ridgefield Police Department will be handing out citations to those who are unbuckled between Monday, Nov. 25, and Monday, Dec. 2.

“With Thanksgiving week upon us, we will be promoting safe driving and increase the protection of all motorists,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “Arrive at Thanksgiving Dinner Safe and Sound: Buckle Up-Every Trip. Every Time.”