Ridgefield police investigate stolen cash register

Ridgefield Police Department. Ridgefield Police Department. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield police investigate stolen cash register 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield police detectives are investigating a cash register that was stolen from a Grove Street business overnight on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

A police report said the burglary happened between 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16.

The business was entered during the incident, according to the report, but police did not explain how the burglar broke in.