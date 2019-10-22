https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Ridgefield-police-investigate-stolen-cash-register-14553542.php
Ridgefield police investigate stolen cash register
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Ridgefield police detectives are investigating a cash register that was stolen from a Grove Street business overnight on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
A police report said the burglary happened between 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
The business was entered during the incident, according to the report, but police did not explain how the burglar broke in.
