New stop sign installed at intersection of Ramapoo Road and Mulberry Street

Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close New stop sign installed at intersection of Ramapoo Road and Mulberry Street 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Police Department is warning drivers of a new three-way intersection at the intersection of Ramapoo Road and Mulberry Street.

“Please be cautious when approaching this intersection,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

The new stop signs were installed last week.